After snapping a two-game skid with a win over Mississippi State, Alabama narrowly avoided another upset loss with a two-point win over Oklahoma. Head coach Nate Oats could hardly contain his disappointment after the game, blaming himself for his team's subpar performance.

No. 18 Alabama entered the game against an unranked Oklahoma team on a three-game losing streak. Oats blamed the narrow margin of victory on his team's slow start, saying he will “look in the mirror” to determine what he needs to change in the Tide's preparation.

“I've gotta look in the mirror and see what I've gotta do better as a coach to get these guys a lot more ready to play to start these games,” Oats said, via On3 Sports' Charlie Potter.

Alabama and Oklahoma began the game trading baskets, but it was the Sooners who entered halftime with an 11-point lead. The Tide were forced to rally in the second half and found themselves trailing by five with four minutes remaining before three consecutive three-pointers — two from Labaron Philon and one from Houston Mallette — put them on top.

Alabama only scored 33 points in the first half before putting up 50 in the second half. Conversely, it allowed 44 points in the first half and just 37 after halftime.

Both teams struggled to score all night. Alabama hit just 44 percent of its shots, including 30 percent from deep, with Oklahoma connecting on just 39 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

Philon led the team with 23 points, with sophomore Aiden Sherrell adding 21. Mallette hit three three-pointers in 31 minutes off the bench to add 12 points.

Of the four Sooners who reached double figures, Xzayvier Brown led them with 21 points. Derrion Reed chipped in 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds, including five crucial offensive rebounds.