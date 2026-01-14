Alabama Crimson Tide overcame a huge adversity on Tuesday night, responding to mounting injuries and an early deficit to secure a 97-82 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While the victory snapped a two-game skid and showcased resilience, head coach Nate Oats acknowledged afterward that the Crimson Tide may be facing continued availability challenges ahead.

Following the win, Oats addressed the status of two forwards, Keitenn Bristow and Taylor Bol Bowen, both of whom were ruled out before tipoff after surprising late additions to the injury report.

“Bristow’s got a left leg injury, I don’t know how long he’ll be out for,” Oats said during the post-game press conference. “Taylor’s got a left hand injury, he’s getting further evaluation tomorrow, hopefully, I don't know sounds like he might be out for a while. Taylor, hoping, maybe he can get a pad and play Saturday. If not Saturday, they’re thinking hopefully for sure after the week off.”

The injuries compounded what was already a difficult situation for Alabama. The Crimson Tide entered the game with just eight scholarship players available and saw five players officially listed as out on the final availability report, including Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Davion Hannah, and Collins Onyejiaka.

Article Continues Below

Bol Bowen’s absence was particularly notable given his recent surge in production. The forward had recorded his first double-double in an Alabama uniform in the previous game against the Texas Longhorns and had steadily increased his role after missing earlier time in this season with a back issue. He is currently averaging 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, making his potential absence a massive concern.

Bristow, meanwhile, has filled a valuable rotational role throughout the season despite battling ankle issues. Averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds, he has provided energy and physicality off the bench and made a handful of spot starts when needed.

Despite the depleted rotation, Alabama responded after a slow start and erased a 14-point deficit behind balanced scoring and improved defensive effort. The Tide ultimately pulled away late, spreading minutes heavily among their available players to secure the road win.

Alabama will return to action on Saturday with a road matchup against the Oklahoma Hoosiers. Whether Bol Bowen can suit up or how long Bristow may be sidelined will play a major role in how Oats manages rotations as the Crimson Tide navigates a demanding stretch with limited depth.