As head coach Sean Miller has ripped into the Texas basketball team for previous disappointing outings, the unranked program turned it around and upset No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, 92-88. While Miller has held the Texas basketball team accountable even in wins, he would speak about what led to the huge win against the Crimson Tide.

Having started 0-2 in SEC play, the Longhorns were looking to bounce back in a huge way, which is what they did against Alabama, snapping their program record of 23-game home winning streak against unranked opponents. Miller spoke about the learning experience the program has now gone through with the win, according to On3 Sports.

“We were able to come in here, it an amazing atmosphere and crowd, and for us to leave with the win, I think it gives us a real shot of confidence and an understanding of how hard you have to compete to have a chance to win in the SEC,” Miller said in his opening statement to the media in his post-game press conference. “Tonight, we competed at a higher level than we have recently.”

Texas basketball's Sean Miller on the prior two-game skid

With the Texas basketball team looking to have an impressive 2026, it's helped by the win in Alabama, as Miller once again mentions the two-game skid against Mississippi State and Tennessee before, and how the roster overcame it.

“Tonight was obviously a big win for us,” Miller said. “You know, getting off to a tough start at Tennessee, which I think is a very difficult game…Sometimes when you lose that first one at home, it can lead to the next days, next games. Maybe you're not quite off the mat and up to the challenges.”

“You're still sticking with that first experience that didn't go your way,” Miller continued. “We knew we were in for a great challenge, and I'm just really proud of our team.”

The Longhorns are now 10-6, looking to keep their winning ways against ranked teams as they take on Vanderbilt, who are ranked 11th in the country, on Wednesday night.