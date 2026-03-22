While the Washington Capitals are not having the best season, Alex Ovechkin keeps climbing up the charts in different categories of goal scoring, after becoming the all-time regular-season goal-scoring king last year. Ovechkin recently moved to second all-time in home goals scored, passing Gordie Howe and behind Wayne Gretzky.

Now, Ovechkin has joined another exclusive club that contains just him and Gretzky.

Ovechkin now has 1,000 goals, combining regular season and playoffs. He scored the goals from the spot that made him famous. Taking the puck in the faceoff circle to the right of the goalie and hitting the onetimer to put it by Mackenzie Blackwood. Making it more fitting, the goal was a power play goal that tied the game.

1000 GOALS FOR ALEX OVECHKIN(regular season and playoffs combined) pic.twitter.com/u4orykNMfz — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 22, 2026

Ovi has 923 regular-season goals now, well ahead of the 894 goals in the regular season by Gretzky. Meanwhile, Gretzky has 122 goals in the playoffs, while Ovechkin is 12th all-time in playoff goals with 77.

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Overall, the Great Eight now has 1,000 total goals, just 16 behind Gretzky for the most combined of all time. It is also well ahead of second play, which is Gordie Howe at 869 combined.

Ovechkin now holds multiple records. He has the most career goals, most by a left winger, most overtime goals, most 40-goal seasons, and is tied for most 50-goal seasons. This was also his 25th goal of the season, putting him five goals away from his 19th 30-goal campaign.

The Capitals took the early lead in their game with the Colorado Avalanche, but Gabriel Landerskog tied the game in the third period. Nicolas Roy gave the Avs the lead in the period, but the Ovi goal tied it. In overtime, Brock Nelson scored to give the Avalanche the 3-2 win.

The Capitals are now 35-27-9 on the year, which places them sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They are also five points outside of a playoff spot.