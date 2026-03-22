The New York Giants have made a few moves in NFL free agency but have had a relatively quiet offseason while onboarding new head coach John Harbaugh. The Giants' biggest offseason acquisitions will come through the 2026 NFL Draft, where they own the No. 5 overall pick. Who will they take at five and beyond? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator that exact question, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 5: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Most NFL mock drafts don’t have Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey getting to the Giants at No. 5, and if he does get there, it’s hard to see the G-Men taking yet another edge rusher with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux already in the building.

The argument for this pick is that John Harbaugh wasn’t around when any of these players were brought in, and Bailey would be the best player on the board if he does slip to this point. Plus, the Giants had three to four elite pass rushers on both of their Super Bowl teams this century.

Bailey is an NFL-ready pass rusher with huge production last season. His 19.5 tackles for a loss led the Big 12, and his 14.5 sacks were tops in FBS. The biggest question is, how much was Bailey’s development and how much was the product of an excellent Red Raiders defense, which should see at least four of the front seven go in the first 100 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft?

If the draft falls the way this PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator run says it will, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate or Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa might make more sense.

Round 2, Pick 37: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

If the Giants don’t go with a wideout in Round 1, taking one in Round 2 makes a ton of sense, especially because the team doesn’t draft again until pick 105. KC Concepcion is a borderline first-round pick, so getting him at 37 is a bit of a steal.

Concepcion is a wizard with the ball in his hands, and his skills would be a nice complement to Malik Nabers. The Giants need to get as many weapons as possible around Jaxson Dart, so taking one of the top five or six WRs in the 2026 NFL Draft makes a ton of sense.

In addition to getting a versatile pass catcher and runner who posted 994 scrimmage yards last season, Concepcion is a talented punt returner who took two to the house last season for the Aggies.

Round 4, Pick 105: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Safety is another big need for the Giants. Tyler Nubin and Javon Holland are not a great starting safety duo. Zakee Wheatley has some development to do, but the 6-foot-3, 203-pound former Nittany Lion has the size and potential to develop into a solid starter.

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Wheatley is more of an over-the-top safety, so if he progresses quickly as a pro, it would likely be the Nubin slot he slides into.

Round 5, Pick 145: DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Tim Keenan III is a stout, 6-foot-1, 327-pound nose tackle who has run-stuffing capabilities. As a fifth-round pick, he is a nice depth piece who can back up Dexter Lawrence and help out on run downs and short-yardage packages. Finding a specialist like this in Round 5 is a solid pickup.

Round 6, Pick 186: WR Chase Roberts, BYU

As mentioned above, the Giants need more weapons, as Nabers is the only no-doubt NFL starter at WR on the roster right now. Chase Roberts is a big target at 6-foot-3 who will diversify the pass-catching options for the G Men. He is a two-time BYU captain who will be good in the room as well.

Round 6, Pick 192: WR Aaron Anderson, LSU

After taking a 6-foot-3 WR, the Giants snag a 5-foot-8 one, according to the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator. Aaron Anderson is a densely built pass-catcher at 191 pounds who had over 800 yards after his former teammate Nabers left LSU. Last year wasn’t great, but Anderson is a unique player who could find a role in New York.

Round 6, Pick 193: OG Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Taking a dice roll on offensive line depth in the late round of the NFL draft is never a bad idea, and Jaeden Roberts is an interesting prospect. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound former Alabama guard is massive and incredibly strong, but needs a lot of development technique-wise. A few years of NFL coaching could mold this massive man into a starter down the line and a decent backup now.