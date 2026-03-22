The Purdue Boilermakers suffered scare during their round of 32 win against Miami on Sunday when sophomore guard CJ Cox was forced to exit the game due to injury. Cox ultimately did not return to the game, and Purdue was able to grab the win albeit being sidelined.

But following the game, CJ Cox expressed optimism that he would be ready for Purdue’s Sweet 16 matchup against Texas, and that he could have returned from the injury but trusted his teammates to get the job done, as per CJ Moore of The Athletic. Moore also stated that he suffered a hyper-extended right knee and that he had not had any imaging done yet.

The Boilermakers will now await word this week presumably after Cox gets the imaging done, to find out his official status for the Sweet 16. Cox has been one of the team’s most productive players this season as one of their starting guards.

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Now in his second season with Purdue, Cox started all 36 games so far at a little over 24 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Before exiting the win against Miami, Cox had 11 points, one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-5 (80 percent) from the field and 3-of-4 (75 percent) from the 3-point line. Cox was a solid contributor last season as a freshman, starting in 23 of the 36 games he played in.