Feb 19, 2026 at 1:28 AM ET

Former NBA player Boban Marjanovic continues to give it the old college try as he watched Arizona host BYU at McKale Memorial Center on Wednesday.

It was easy to spot the 7-foot-4 Marjanovic in the crowd, especially since he was holding a triangle while wearing Arizona's colors. He was seated beside the Wildcats' school band, soaking up the full college experience now that his NBA career is over.

It is the latest stop in Marjanovic's fun college tour. Last week, he sat with students during the women's game between Villanova and Creighton at Gampel Pavilion, even joining the Wildcats' newspaper gimmick. Before that, he watched Villanova go up against Marquette at Finneran Pavilion, including entertaining the fans during a lull in the game.

It is unclear if Marjanovic is merely enjoying college basketball as a fan or if he is doing it for an online content or a documentary. Whatever it is, the well-loved giant is definitely welcome in any arena.

Fans were happy to see Marjanovic enjoying his time at Arizona's home court.

“Go, Bobby, go,” said @Zonanut.

“Where did they get a shirt big enough for him? Haha!” asked @BradB95654177.

“Put him in at center, he has playing time left,” joked @MVPCA_.

Article Continues Below

“Impossible to hate Boban, especially if he’s playing a triangle,” added @Dr_DeadSerious.

“Needs more triangle,” wrote @xepshunal, referencing the famous skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

The No. 4 Wildcats beat the No. 23 Cougars, 75-68, to improve to 24-2 and end a two-game skid.

Anthony Dell'Orso led Arizona with 22 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Wildcats survived another explosive game from AJ Dybantsa, who finished with 35 points and seven rebounds.

Where should Boban go next?