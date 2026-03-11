The Duke Blue Devils are in the ACC Tournament, waiting for their turn to keep their strong season going. Duke will likely be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Big Dance next weekend. They will play at 7:00 ET on Thursday.

With the season coming to an end, the NBA Draft process is starting up. Mock drafts are surfacing, and there is a lot of talk about the Top 5 picks this season with a ton of collegiate talent in 2026. ESPN's latest mock has rising star Cameron Boozer at the third pick, despite a historic season.

“Boozer, the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, has made a loud argument for himself as the best player in college basketball and would provide excellent value if he falls to No. 3. He's having a historically productive season operating as the fulcrum of a Duke team with title aspirations. He excels in nearly every offensive area. But his average explosiveness, coupled with slower defensive ground coverage, has raised questions about his ceiling.”

“Some scouts wonder whether he can be the best player on a championship-level NBA team, or whether he's optimally cast as a secondary star. Indiana's deadline trade for Ivica Zubac raises the stakes around next season and this selection, as they'll convey it to the LA Clippers if it falls in the 5-9 range. Adding Boozer to the mix with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton could kick-start the Pacers on another playoff push.”

Boozer is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shoots 58.3% from the floor. There is no doubt that statistically, he is the best player in the country. He adds 0.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Any team that drafts him will be ecstatic.