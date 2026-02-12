Boban Marjanovic never played college basketball, but that has not stopped him from becoming a fan. The former NBA center was the most notable and visible member of the crowd as he spent his Wednesday night watching the top-ranked UConn women's basketball team host Creighton in Storrs.

Marjanovic no longer has any ties to the United States, making it a complete shock for fans to see him in Gampel Pavilion. The 7-foot-4 center was hard to miss while sitting in the student section decked out in UConn women's basketball gear.

Boban Marjanovic chilling in the UConn student section 😭 (h/t @MindOfBron)pic.twitter.com/sHAeBN6oro — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 12, 2026

Marjanovic stayed for all 40 minutes, watching the No. 1 Huskies improve to 26-0 with a 94-44 blowout of Creighton. Wooden Award candidate Azzi Fudd led UConn with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block to guide the team to its 42nd consecutive victory.

Marjanovic took his fandom a step further and went to the media room after the game to attend Geno Auriemma's press conference. He shifted gears to become the world's tallest reporter, identifying himself as a reporter for the UConn student-run newspaper ‘The Daily Campus' to ask Auriemma a few questions.

Boban Marjanović with the first question of the day pic.twitter.com/KzjrTWHKVD — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) February 12, 2026

Although he is not a UConn student, Marjanovic will write an article for ‘The Daily Campus' on the game and his interview with Auriemma, according to CT Insider. As of Thursday morning, Marjanovic's piece is not on the site, and the only published article about the game is a student-written recap.

Once the tallest player in the NBA, Marjanovic has not played basketball in the United States since his contract with the Houston Rockets expired at the end of the 2023-2024 season. The 37-year-old has since returned to play in Europe, where he is currently signed to KK Ilirija of the Slovenian League.