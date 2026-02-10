Arizona tasted its first defeat of the season after collapsing against Kansas, 82-78, at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday.

The top-ranked Wildcats were in control of the game until the Jayhawks, who played without NBA prospect Darryn Peterson due to flu-like symptoms, mounted a rally with 10 minutes left in the second half.

Kansas grabbed the lead, 65-64, courtesy of Flory Bidunga's layup. From there, the momentum completely swung to the ninth-ranked Jayhawks, who held on for the win. They improved to 19-5, including 9-2 in the Big 12.

Arizona, meanwhile, fell to 23-1, including 10-1 in the Big 12.

Fans were shocked after the Wildcats blew the game.

“As an honest U of A fan since 2023, I speak for all of us fans when I say we are frauds. We played an easy schedule until now and got blown out by the first real team we faced!” said @RatioLilBro___.

“Koa Peat (got) exposed tonight. Playing against guys who are pro-size. Can't shoot it, can't finish in the paint. He better develop a jumper or he’s D-Will (Derrick Williams) all over again,” added @Justwinjo.

“We played tired and sloppy at times when we needed to pour it on Kansas when they were tired,” observed @dank1j.

“Free throws. Make your damn free throws! They’re free, for God's sake!” pleaded @RAintheAZ.

“It was inevitable. Learn, grow, and move on. It’s all good! BEAR DOWN,” commented @sararipple.

Brayden Burries led Arizona with a game-high 25 points on top of five rebounds and three steals. Motiejus Krivas also had an impressive showing of 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and six blocks.

The Wildcats entered the game against the Jayhawks with the second-longest active streak in Division I.