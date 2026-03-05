The Denver Broncos are currently looking for ways to improve their team after a successful 2025 season that saw them earn the number one seed in the AFC and make it to the conference championship game. The Broncos were well-rounded on both sides of the ball last year, and now, they have made a move to help solidify their offensive line moving forward.

“The Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with OL Alex Palczewski, per source. Palczewski started 10 games at LG in place of injured Ben Powers last year and three games at RT in 2024. Now locked in through 2027 on a deal negotiated by Nate Richman of @3XLSports,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Palczewski has made a name for himself over the last couple of seasons in Denver after playing his college football at Illinois.

The Broncos' offensive line didn't do a great job of holding up in the AFC Championship Game against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in what ended up becoming blizzard-like conditions in the Mile High City. In that game, the Broncos started quarterback Jarrett Stidham in place of the injured Bo Nix, who injured himself in bizarre fashion at the end of Denver's divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Many fans are adamant that had Nix been able to play in that game, then the Broncos would have been on their way to the Super Bowl. Of course, Maye and the Patriots were demolished by the Seattle Seahawks when they got there, so the hypothetical can only go so far.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is officially slated to open for business on March 11.