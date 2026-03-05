Oswaldo Cabrera suffered an unfortunate ankle injury early in the New York Yankees' 2025 campaign that forced him to miss nearly the entire season. However, midway through spring training, it sounds like Cabrera is finally set to return, and he shares his reaction to the good news.

The 27-year-old infielder claims that he is extremely excited to get back to action for the Yankees once again, according to team reporter Bryan Hoch. Cabrera will make his spring training debut on Friday when New York takes on the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training matchup.

“I’m so excited,” said Cabrera when asked about returning to the field. “I cannot control my emotions.”

The 2026 season will be Oswaldo Cabrera's fifth in MLB and with the Yankees. His versatility on defense makes Cabrera a unique do-it-all player for the club, as he has experience playing every position besides pitcher and catcher. Offensively, he serves more as a contact hitter, but improving that area of his game could earn him more playing time as his career progresses.

Cabrera is set to begin the new season with a career .234 batting average and .295 OBP. He's also totaled 201 hits, 20 home runs, and 95 RBIs through 858 career at-bats. In 2025 alone, Oswaldo Cabrera only played in 34 games before sustaining the ankle injury. He ended last year with a .243 batting average and .322 OBP (on pace for a career-high), along with 26 hits, one homer, and 11 RBIs.

The injury Cabrera suffered was a rather serious one, as the Yankees' utility man had to be taken out of the game in an ambulance. The injury occurred when Cabrera was tagging up from third base on a routine sac fly from Aaron Judge against the Seattle Mariners.