Arizona has recently moved to 23-0 on the year, coming off an 84-47 victory over Oklahoma State. Arizona has shown itself to be a real March Madness contender. On Monday night, they will put their undefeated record on the line as they visit Kansas.

This means a trip to Allen Fieldhouse for the Wildcats, and head coach Tommy Lloyd has some thoughts about that trip.

“We're going in there with nothing but respect for Kansas and Coach Self,” Lloyd said. “We played there last year, and I'll be honest, I played a lot of places. I came away from there thinking, alright, it is different. But nothing but positive thoughts for them as a program, and it's going to be an honor to compete against them.” Lloyd told the media accordingto Sam Lance of The Field of 68.

Arizona lost last year in its trip to Lawrence, Kansas. They fell in the game 83-76. Arizona has been to Allen Fieldhouse four times, with just one win. That was in 2003, as the Wildcats took a 91-74 victory. While players on the team may not have been born the last time Arizona won in Lawrence, some players on this team did play their last year, including Jaden Bradley.

“It's crazy in there. It's hard to hear yourself, and their fans are crazy. Kansas is a great program, they have a great team this year, so it's going to be a tough atmosphere. But I feel like we're gonna go out there and handle business, for sure,” Bradley said about facing Kansas on the road.

While playing at Kansas is a difficult task, and both Lloyd and Braldye have respect for playing at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas has never defeated the number one-ranked team in the AP Poll at home in its history.

The two are set to tip off at 9 PM ET on Monday