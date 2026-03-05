The San Jose Sharks decided against flipping Kiefer Sherwood at the trade deadline, instead opting to sign him to a five-year contract extension. The Vancouver Canucks traded Sherwood to the Sharks earlier this season for two second-round picks and Cole Clayton, but San Jose didn't rule out flipping him if they couldn't agree to an extension. As the trade deadline drew near, the decision was still up in the air, but general manager Mike Grier finally took the plunge on Wednesday.

It was ironic timing for the Sharks, which hurt the public perception of the deal. The Sharks secured a massive 7-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in their last game, with Sherwood scoring the winner with three minutes remaining. The automatic narrative after the signing was that Sherwood convinced Grier on the big extension because of just one clutch goal, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Sharks have a young, skilled group. One issue with San Jose's roster makeup is that their skill players are a bit undersized. It's part of the reason why they brought enforcer Ryan Reaves into the fold this season, to protect the younger players. An enforcer like Reaves isn't always going to have a home on this roster. Still, someone like Sherwood, who can produce offense, play 200-foot hockey, and serve as a protector, is invaluable to Grier and the Sharks.

Kiefer Sherwood's declining stock shouldn't scare Sharks

Sherwood was on fire at the start of this season for the Canucks. He looked like he was on the way to being a 30-goal scorer, and the asking price from the Canucks was a first-round pick to acquire him. They didn't strike while the iron was hot, and Sherwood's reduced production led to them getting just two second-rounders and a prospect. It still wasn't the worst return, but Vancouver wasn't as happy as they could've been.

Sherwood played just five games since joining the Sharks, recording a goal and an assist. He wasn't going to land San Jose a better return than the one they gave up, which made it a foregone conclusion to keep him. The price might seem a bit lofty, but that contract will age well as the salary cap grows. If he can continue to be a 15-20-goal scorer in the bottom-six while bringing a physical element, the Sharks' front office will be fine with the term and price.

Final Kiefer Sherwood, Sharks grades

While the next few years will be okay for this deal, there are questions about how Sherwood will look in years 4 and 5. A power forward like him can start to slow down as they age, and Sherwood will turn 31 before the end of this season. If players like Macklin Celebrini and Michael Misa continue to develop as quickly as they are, the Sharks might be contending in the Western Conference in the next few seasons.

San Jose's goal is to get a couple of contending seasons out of Sherwood. He is the perfect playoff player in the tough Western Conference, but has just six NHL postseason games in his career. If the journeyman wants to take one good crack at winning a Stanley Cup, the young Sharks, led by Celebrini, are a good team to choose to bring him there.

The Sharks will be okay with the term and price given their position on some of their entry-level deals, but how the contract could age leaves this just an average deal for Grier.

Kiefer Sherwood grade: A

Sharks grade: C+