As the South Carolina Gamecocks closed out their 62-48 win over the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women's Final Four on Friday night, tempers flared when two of the league’s most respected coaches, Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma, engaged in a heated exchange.

With 0.1 seconds left, Auriemma walked toward the opposing bench and, upon meeting Staley near the sideline, the interaction escalated into a verbal exchange that required intervention to keep the peace.

Staley immediately addressed the tense moment in an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, saying she was unsure what had caused the confrontation.

“I have no idea,” said Staley. “I'm gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn't shake his hand at the beginning of the game, I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff's hand. I don't know where he came with after the game. Hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

"I'm of integrity. If I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn't shake his hand at the beginning of the game. … We move on." Dawn Staley on her exchange with Geno Auriemma at the end of South Carolina-UConn.

pic.twitter.com/Fh87WRu7Mv https://t.co/Ln1eULgdGy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Tension had been building earlier in the contest. During the third quarter, Auriemma publicly criticized officiating, citing a 6-0 foul discrepancy in that period and claiming South Carolina had been overly physical. UConn finished with 17 fouls compared to eight for the Gamecocks. Auriemma also referenced sideline behavior, alleging Staley had directed inappropriate language toward officials.

The game itself was defined by defense despite both teams entering as top-three scoring offenses, each averaging over 87 points per game. The Huskies (38-1) recorded their lowest output since a 49-point championship loss in 2022 to South Carolina. Sarah Strong, the national player of the year, scored 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while Azzi Fudd had eight points on 3-of-15 shooting.

The Gamecocks (36-3) took control in the second half after leading just 26-24 at halftime. South Carolina outscored UConn 38-22 after the break, including a game-changing 12-2 run to open the third quarter. Ta'Niya Latson led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Agot Makeer contributed 14 points and Joyce Edwards added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The win broke the Huskies 54-game winning streak and ended their undefeated season, while also avenging last year's championship loss. The Gamecocks advanced to their third consecutive national title game and fifth since 2017, as Staley became just the fourth coach to reach three straight championship appearances.