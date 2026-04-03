The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a Final Four matchup. With the NCAA Tournament nearing an end, head coach Dusty May praises the Wolverines before their big game.

May, who is 49 years old, exuded confidence in his team while talking with Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports. Overall, May loves how the players on his team play together, and he feels they have what it takes to defeat Arizona and advance to the National Championship Game.

“With this group, we expected to be here,” said May. “The way we performed early this season, we thought we could be playing in the final weekend… [The player's] talent, their togetherness, but most importantly, the way they elevate their play when the stakes are the highest.”

"Their talent, their togetherness, but most importantly, the way they elevate their play when the stakes are the highest."@umichbball's Dusty May on why his team gives him so much confidence | 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/XytTTMhNAE — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 3, 2026

Michigan has looked like a true contender throughout March Madness. Dusty May has coached his team to four straight double-digit point wins in the tournament. The last being a big 95-62 blowout victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight. The Wolverines have scored 90 or more points in each contest en route to the Final Four.

Arizona will be a tough matchup, though, as the Wildcats have also won each contest in the tournament by double-digit points. The program even has a 79-64 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight, which was the last team to give Michigan a loss in the Big 10 Tournament.

Saturday's game between Michigan and Arizona is scheduled to tip off at 8:49 p.m. The winner of that matchup will move on to the championship game, where they will face off against the winner of the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UConn Huskies.