Paige Bueckers knows firsthand what it feels like to play with the UConn women's basketball team during March Madness after winning an NCAA championship with the Huskies last year. Now that the Dallas Wings star has taken her talents to the WNBA, she's developed a fresh perspective on her former squad.

Bueckers has clearly been keeping an eye on the Huskies as they've dominated their way to this year's Final Four. When asked by NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach what she thinks the differences are between the 2025 title-winning team and this year's title contenders, Bueckers was quick to give her insight.

“Just their depth, I think they're really deep. They play extremely fast, they press the entire game, and coach will tell you that's a lot different than last year, is the pace, because he said we were slow. So I think that's the major difference,” Bueckers said.

A year ago Paige Bueckers led @UConnWBB to a National Championship. So how is this year’s squad different as they try to go back to back? Hear what she told @NicoleAuerbach ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r438RRtqtb — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 3, 2026

“There's a lot of similarities, but I think there's more youth. It was me, Kaitlyn Chen, and Aubrey [Griffin] that graduated last year, and we … were old, like we were all fifth-year seniors,” Bueckers joked. “So we had a lot more experience and veteran leadership that way. But I think the younger guys have stepped up.”

Bueckers dove even deeper into the roster's development and described why the youthfulness doesn't end up disadvantaging the team.

“I know there's still a great senior class on the team right now, but I think Sarah Strong [has] stepped up huge, and KK Arnold too, in the leadership aspect, and they have experience. There's a lot of people on that team that have won a national championship, so they have the experience; they have that knowledge to lean back on.”

UConn continues its repeat bid on Friday with a national championship rematch in the Final Four against South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET.