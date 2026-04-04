During Geno Auriemma's immortalized reign as UConn women's basketball head coach, Storrs has served as a launching pad into stardom for many players. Those Huskey greats unsurprisingly remain connected and loyal to the place where they first made a name for themselves. The sisterhood endures, and it is especially strong when the program is inching closer to another national championship. A couple of UConn pillars were in attendance for their Alma mater's Final Four battle versus South Carolina.

Three-time WNBA champion and three-time national champ Diana Taurasi joined fellow three-time All-American Paige Bueckers inside Phoenix, Arizona's Mortgage Matchup Center. When the camera honed in on the duo, the retired Mercury legend placed an imaginary crown on the head of the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

UConn legends Diana Taurasi and Paige Bueckers are in the house tonight to support the Huskies in the Women's Final Four 🔥 pic.twitter.com/08Qa0NMUhM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

They were clearly enjoying themselves, at least until the Gamecocks assumed control and earned a decisive 62-48 victory over the previously unbeaten Huskies.

Taurasi was part of the school's first-ever three-peat and is therefore not overly experienced in Final Four heartbreak. Conversely, Paige Bueckers fell short three times before tasting championship success last season. She desperately wanted to see Azzi Fudd and the rest of her former teammates go back-to-back, but South Carolina was not interested in helping UConn women's basketball build another dynasty.

The Gamecocks stifled the Huskies offense, holding their opponent to just 22 points in the second half. After snapping UConn's 54-game winning streak, they will face either Texas or UCLA for the right to win their third title in five years.

Diana Taurasi and Paige Bueckers have each seized the moment in March, but they can surely sympathize with what the 2025-26 UConn squad is feeling after getting knocked out in The Desert.