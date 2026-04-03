Tommy Lloyd is staying with the Arizona Wildcats after the program gave him a five-year contract extension the day before the Final Four. North Carolina was seemingly in the mix for Lloyd and had a huge offer on the table. However, one caveat in the Wildcats' contract may have been the deciding factor.

While the 51-year-old head coach is receiving a $7.2 million bump in pay, it's said the Tar Heels' offer would have made Lloyd a top-two highest-paid head coach in the nation,” according to Matt Norland of CBS Sports. But Arizona's willingness to give Tommy Lloyd full control by no longer having to report to the Athletic Director may have been what won him over.

“Sources: UNC offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in CBB. Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump + incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the AD.”

Lloyd is now pretty much running the Arizona basketball program, however he sees fit. That's the type of offer most head coaches can't refuse. Especially when they already have a successful program like Lloyd has with the Wildcats right now. Arizona is seemingly going all in on Tommy Lloyd for the long haul.

With a new contract in place, Lloyd no longer has to be concerned with contract talks and the rumor mill buzz involving North Carolina. Arizona will have his undivided attention for the Final Four on Saturday when the Wildcats take on the Michigan Wolverines.