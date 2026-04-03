NCAA football insider Ross Dellenger has broken the news that POTUS, Donald Trump, has officially signed an executive order regarding college transfers in NCAA Sports.

This change is expected to go into effect on August 1, and it states that college athletes are regulated to only one transfer during undergrad. There is more involved as well. Dellenger helps break it all down.

“The order intends to grant the NCAA the ability to limit athlete transfer movement, cap player eligibility, require funding requirements for women and Olympic sports, and regulate NIL collectives. As an enforcement lever, past iterations of the order relied on the reduction of a university’s federal funding — an incentive for schools and conferences to abide by the concepts.”

This breaking news comes during a chaotic transfer portal frenzy, one day before the 2026 Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Trump is hoping this change could improve colleges' chances of holding onto their star players, plus many more revenue-sharing benefits. This order will not impact the upcoming transfer portal for NCAA Basketball, which opens next week after the season.

Here is what the White House published on the order:

establishing clear, consistent, and fair eligibility limits, including a five-year participation window;

setting structured transfer rules for academic and athletic continuity;

ensuring medical care for student-athletes;

implementing revenue-sharing in a manner that protects and expands opportunities in women’s and Olympic sports;

banning improper financial arrangements including pay-for-play agreements facilitated by collectives and similar entities; and

establishing protections against unscrupulous agent conduct.

Stay connected for more on what these changes could mean for the future of NCAA sports.