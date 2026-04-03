Duke basketball's superstar freshman and son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer continues to make history. Cameron Boozer has been named AP Player of the Year, becoming the 5th freshman to ever win the award.

In a recent interview with the AP, Boozer told them how his team helped im win the award.

“It just goes to show more about what our team has done, just because I think that really helps awards like this, having great team success,” Boozer told the AP. “It's really just not me.”

Cameron Boozer joins iconic freshmen players who have helped pave the way for the young players. Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, and Cooper Flagg have all won this award, and now two freshmen have done it back-to-back. Just as they all did, Boozer will, without a doubt, be either the first or second pick taken in the NBA Draft this summer.

Boozer's numbers were way too good not to win this award. He pretty much was among the best in the league in every category. He averaged 22.5 points (9th), 10.2 rebounds (13th), 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and shot 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. The lowest amount of points he scored in a game all season was 13, and his season and career high was against Indiana State and Arkansas on separate occasions.

Just like his father, Boozer will head to the NBA and become a household name wherever he ends up playing. The good news about NBA prospects is that they have no clue where they will end up with this revamped NBA Draft Lottery, giving really any team that didn't make the playoffs a shot at the top pick.