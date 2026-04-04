The women's Final Four semifinal Friday night ended with a dramatic confrontation, as Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma exchanged heated words following the South Carolina Gamecocks 62-48 win over the UConn Huskies.

Tensions between the two Hall of Fame coaches escalated in the closing seconds. With the Gamecocks leading by 14 and 0.1 seconds left on the clock, Auriemma walked toward the opposing bench. As the two met near the sideline, the exchange quickly turned confrontational, with both coaches shouting before officials and staff intervened. The situation briefly delayed the game's conclusion, and Auriemma ultimately left the court without acknowledging South Carolina's players or shaking Staley's hand.

A different angle of Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma's exchange:pic.twitter.com/kdIMCD5BQG https://t.co/Ln1eULgdGy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

The postgame incident followed mounting frustration from Auriemma throughout the contest, particularly regarding officiating. The Huskies were called for 17 fouls compared to South Carolina's eight, and UConn attempted just six free throws, while the Gamecocks converted 18 of 22 from the line. The Huskies did not attempt a single free throw in the third quarter.

During an in-game interview, Auriemma criticized the disparity, stating that all six fouls in that period were called against his team. He also pointed to a sequence involving Sarah Strong, who had to change jerseys after her No. 21 was torn, and voiced concerns about what he described as inconsistent standards in how coaches are allowed to address officials.

The incident ended a frustrating night for UConn, whose perfect 38-0 record and 54-game winning streak came to an end. The Huskies managed only nine points in the fourth quarter, shooting 2-of-14, and finished with a season-low 48 points. Strong led with 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while Azzi Fudd contributed eight points on 3-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-9 from three-point range. UConn also lost the rebounding battle 47-32.

With the victory, South Carolina advanced to its third consecutive national championship game and will face the UCLA Bruins on Sunday with a chance to win a fourth title under Staley.