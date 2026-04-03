For the third occasion in the last four college basketball seasons, UConn finds itself in another Final Four matchup, this time against Illinois. The trip is merely Deja Vu for Dan Hurley, Alex Karaban, and Solo Ball, but it will be the inaugural appearance on the big stage for first-year Huskies Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins.

While UConn is no stranger to the Final Four, its 2026 trip has been arguably its most memorable run. The two-seeded Huskies scared fans and bracket-makers nationwide by barely slipping past Furman in the opening round, only to blow past UCLA before coming out on top of a nip-and-tuck battle with Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

UConn then appeared to be doomed against Duke in the Elite Eight, only for the Blue Devils to find themselves once again on the wrong end of an all-time collapse. Mullins' shot heard around the world proved that Hurley just might be a Final Four magnet, regardless of how poorly the odds are stacked against him.

Now 17-1 in March Madness in the last three years, the Huskies' previous two Final Four trips each resulted in a National Championship. After winning its last two games by a combined five points, UConn now faces an Illinois team that won each of its regional games by double figures.

The game will be a rematch of an early-season matchup in November, one UConn won 74-61 at Madison Square Garden. Needless to say, both teams are substantially different five months later.

UConn has gotten by to this point on the back of Karaban, Mullins, and Tarris Reed Jr., but it will need Demary more than anybody else to beat Illinois.

Silas Demary Jr. is UConn's X-factor

The 2026 NCAA Tournament has been a tumultuous ride for Silas Demary Jr., who missed the team's first game against Furman before returning in limited fashion against UCLA. Demary has battled an ankle injury throughout the tournament but returned to form with an 11-point, five-rebound performance against Duke in the Elite Eight.

UConn got the Demary of old against Duke, but the junior point guard has yet to have a big game in March Madness. Demary has been Hurley's floor general all season and hit his stride down the stretch, averaging 7.6 assists per game in February before his injury-plagued March.

If UConn is going to beat Illinois, it needs that version of Demary. The Illini have been susceptible to aggressive, downhill-attacking point guards all season, particularly late in the year. In its last five losses, opposing starting point guards — Nick Boyd, Elliot Cadeau, Jeremy Fears Jr., and Donovan Dent — combined to average 22.0 points and 9.2 assists against Brad Underwood's team.

That trend also presented itself in UConn's regular-season win over Illinois. Demary only posted nine points and three assists in that game, but Malachi Smith notched 14 points and nine assists off the bench in the 13-point victory. Demary has to be that guy the second time around.

UConn is going to have to execute a near-perfect game plan to pick up another win over Illinois' high-powered offense and suffocating defense, particularly with the Illini's size likely to give Reed trouble in the paint. If they are going to get the job done, Demary is going to be the one to lead them to victory.