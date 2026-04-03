To say the least, UConn guard Braylon Mullins is still letting his buzzer-beater that led the Huskies to victory, 73-72 over Duke in the Elite Eight. Now, UConn is looking to win its third national title in three years, taking on Illinois in the semifinal on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Mullins is speaking out for the first time about his buzzer-beater, per NCAA March Madness. He told analyst Andy Katz that he and his team have been waiting for this moment all along.

Additionally, Mullins credited head coach Dan Hurley for setting the tone at the beginning of the year.

“The moment when I stepped foot on campus… Coach Hurley, that was his goal: trying to get me back to Indy,” Mullins said.

“The moment when I stepped foot on campus… Coach Hurley, that was his goal: trying to get me back to Indy.” 🙌 Braylon Mullins told @TheAndyKatz that this Final Four moment has been building up since the beginning for this UConn squad. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/riEOnsPJNe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2026

Mullins is a freshman guard from Greenfield, Indiana. He attended Greenfield-Central High School and was a 2025 McDonald's All-American.

This year, he is averaging 11.9 points per game and shooting 43.4% from the field. On February 18, he scored a high of 25 points against Creighton.

In the Elite Eight against Duke, Mullins finished with 10 points.

After UConn takes on Illinois, the two No.1 seeds, Michigan/Arizona, will square off. The national title game is scheduled for Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

UConn won the national championship in 2023 and 2024. Last year, the Huskies lost to the eventual champion Florida Gators in the second round 77-75.

Moreover, Mullins is considered to be a top 2026 NBA Draft prospect. He is one of at least ten NBA Draft prospects playing in the Final Four this weekend.