The New York Rangers are retooling their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. And they have a number of players who could be moved by the 3 p.m. Friday deadline. Reports have indicated that Vincent Trocheck is the likeliest player to go. Now, we're learning a bit more as to where he may prefer to land.

Many teams are in the race to acquire Trocheck. Teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, Detroit Red Wings, and Carolina Hurricanes have been mentioned. However, it looks like he has a preference to stay close to the East, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“The one thing Trocheck has let people know, as much as he can, he would like to stay as close to the East as possible. He doesn't have complete control over it, but he has some. And he prefers the East,” Friedman said, via NHL on TNT.

Friedman mentioned that, in addition to the Mammoth, the Los Angeles Kings have had an interest in Trocheck. At this time, it appears both Utah and LA understand that this is not a likely scenario for them.

The Rangers star's preference leaves a few teams on the table. The Red Wings are one, and they were the runner-up for him when Trocheck signed with New York in NHL Free Agency. He also played for the Hurricanes in the past. The Pittsburgh Penguins are a possibility, as he is a native of the city.

Trocheck is certainly in demand as the NHL Trade Deadline draws near. It looks like his time on Broadway is coming to an end. It will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up after the deadline comes and goes.