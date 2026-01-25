The Arizona basketball team is undefeated on the season and looking like a well-oiled machine. Arizona is getting a massive challenge though on Monday, as the Wildcats tangle with BYU. The game will have major implications in the race for the Big 12 conference regular season title.

Ahead of the Arizona-BYU game on Monday, Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd tipped his cap to the Cougars.

“They have a really strong basketball culture at BYU… We know we're playing a really good basketball team,” Lloyd said, per PHNX Wildcats.

Arizona is 20-0 on the season after whipping West Virginia on Saturday, 88-53. The Wildcats are alone in first in the Big 12 standings.

BYU isn't far behind, though. The Cougars, led by freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa, are 17-2 on the year. Dybantsa just broke Danny Ainge's freshman single-game BYU scoring record on Saturday. He led BYU to a win over Utah.

This is Arizona's second season in the Big 12. The Wildcats moved over to the league from the Pac-12 along with Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Arizona has continued their success in the new league, but this season has truly been special for the Wildcats.

Lloyd knows though that BYU will bring absolutely everything they have into Monday's matchup.

“They are going to be really excited to play,” Lloyd added. “We know that it is going to be an incredible challenge.”

Arizona and Nebraska in the Big Ten are the last two high-major teams still undefeated this college basketball season. Time will tell if the Wildcats can remain undefeated after tangling with BYU on Monday.