Arizona basketball may be playing some of the best hoops in the country this season, as they are currently 19-0 and making it look effortless. They have the players on the team who are making an impact, but credit also has to go to head coach Tommy Lloyd for having them ready every night.

After their last win against Cincinnati, Lloyd made sure to let everyone know that there's one way he's trying to play to get wins, and actually rhymed in the process.

“We're not trying to be a pretty team. If we're not gritty, we look like a word that rhymes with gritty,” Lloyd said.

As long as Arizona plays gritty, it looks like Arizona will have a good chance at winning any game, and other teams are starting to figure that out as well. After their blowout win against Kansas State, head coach Jerome Tang was honest about how hard it is to beat them.

“With Arizona you’ve gotta pick your poison, problem is they’re all poison,” Tang said.

Not only can Arizona score at will, but they defend at a high level as well. It's no surprise that they're always one of the better teams every season, and it's because of the talent and attention to detail.

It would not be a surprise to see them go all the way, and they may do so if they keep that gritty attitude. That's not the only thing that's going to get them wins, but Lloyd seems to think that's an important part of who they are.