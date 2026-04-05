Arizona basketball looked to be outmatched in the Final Four against Michigan, as they were beaten in all phases of the game. Tommy Lloyd has coached against some of the best teams in the nation, but it's uncertain if he's gone up against a team like Michigan.

A day after the loss, Lloyd received the Naismith Coach of the Year award, and during his speech, he let it be known who really deserved the recognition.

“When they send this award… I got Dusty’s home address on it. He’s deserving to be the Coach of the Year. He did an incredible job, and it's as good as a well-coached team I've ever played against yesterday. That's credit to him, and he has a good chance of bringing it home tomorrow,” Lloyd said.

“When they send this award… I got Dusty’s home address on it. He’s deserving to be the Coach of the Year.” Tommy Lloyd with heavy praise for Dusty May ❤️#MarchMadness @NaismithTrophy pic.twitter.com/kyCmshc6UK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

That's high praise from Lloyd and shows the respect that he has for May and his team.

There's no doubt that Lloyd will have his team prepared to get back to this moment, and after the game, he shared that he had a big dream of making it to the Final Four multiple times.

“But then the first thing that popped in my head was, like, ‘One final four. Why don't we go five times in 10 years?' I mean, that's where my mind's at. You know, I'm going to do it day by day, but that's my big dream. I mean, who knows? Maybe, you guys will use that against me, saying that someday, but I'm going to dream big, and I'm going to work my a** off to try to make it happen,” Lloyd said.

Arizona has the team to do so, and he'll be prepared next time to face a team like Michigan if the opportunity presents itself.