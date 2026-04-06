The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made another injury move after placing starting pitcher Cade Horton on the IL. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, starting pitcher Matthew Boyd has been placed on the IL due to a bicep strain. Montemurro also reports that Javier Assad was recalled in a corresponding move.

Starting pitching injury concerns have been a problem for Chicago early this season. The Cubs are 4-5 overall and in last place in the National League Central. They will look to begin winning games on a consistent basis soon, but that goal will prove to be a challenge amid the injuries.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Boyd and Cubs manager Craig Counsell expect the pitcher to spend the minimum amount of time on the injured list. It seems as if there is not serious concern around the injury at the moment.

Boyd, 35, surrendered seven earned runs across 9.1 innings pitched in his two 2026 outings before landing on the IL. In 2025, however, the southpaw earned his first career All-Star selection. He ended up finishing the '25 campaign with a strong 3.21 ERA across 31 starts. Boyd also struck out 154 batters in his 179.2 innings of work.

Chicago expects to compete this year. Matthew Boyd will certainly play a crucial role in their potential success. Barring any setbacks, he could end up returning sooner rather than later.

The Cubs will move forward with their next game on Monday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST in Tampa Bay.