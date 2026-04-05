With the Michigan Wolverines easily taking care of the Arizona basketball team on Saturday in the Final Four, 91-73, it puts the Wildcats' season to a disappointing end. While the basketball world speaks on who's most to blame for the Arizona basketball loss to Michigan, head coach Tommy Lloyd reveals what his dream is after the loss.

Speaking to the media after the heartbreaking loss, it was no doubt another impressive season for the Wildcats, despite not getting over the hump and reaching the national title game. Lloyd would address the narratives of him being unable to win the big one and what his “big dream” is, relating to the Final Four.

“You sit around, and you know you dream as a coach, or you think, and these narratives in the media all get created that you can't win the big one, and whatever you get upset in the tournament,” Lloyd said, via The Field of 68. “Well, I thought one day I'm like, ‘Man, I can't wait till we get to a Final Four,' because I knew we would, but can't wait till we get there, just so I can maybe just coach and don't have to worry about any of these, your guys' narratives or anything.”

“But then the first thing that popped in my head was, like, ‘One final four. Why don't we go five times in 10 years?' I mean, that's where my mind's at. You know, I'm going to do it day by day, but that's my big dream. I mean, who knows? Maybe, you guys will use that against me, saying that someday, but I'm going to dream big, and I'm going to work my a** off to try to make it happen,” Lloyd continued.

Tommy Lloyd on not being satisfied with just one Final Four appearance: “One Final Four? Why don’t we go five times in 10 years? That’s where my mind is at… that’s my big dream. Maybe you guys will use that against me someday, but I’m going to dream big and work my ass off to… pic.twitter.com/hUpM0hvcoz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 5, 2026

At any rate, Lloyd and the Wildcats look to be hungrier than ever next season, looking once again to reach the Final Four.