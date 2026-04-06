Although the Phoenix Suns have some nightmare scenarios possibly awaiting them for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, there are some dream matchups as well. They are three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix would either have to go 4-0 or 3-1, while Minnesota would need to go 1-3 or lose all four remaining games for that to happen. If it does, there is a particular matchup and seeding advantage for the team in the desert.

An ideal Suns matchup would be vs the Lakers in the 2026 NBA playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have given plenty of teams problems this season. Austin Reaves and potential MVP candidate Luka Doncic have been the dynamic punch, along with LeBron James.

However, the Phoenix has had its number throughout the season. They went 3-1 in the regular season series and scored over 110 points in every game. In two of the wins, they scored 125 and 132 points, respectively.

One of the main elements is how the Suns have held each other accountable by outworking their opponents. Guys like Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming are two of the many catalysts that bring that intensity.

Not to mention, the ongoing and potentially one-sided feud between James and Dillon Brooks is always entertaining. However, the latter's antics are all rooted in intensity, something the playoffs are full of.

The wins in the regular season have been a combination of hitting threes, applying pressure, and simply doing the little things well.

Also, the Lakers could be without Doncic due to a hamstring injury, and possibly Reaves due to an oblique strain. We've seen James carry a team on his back before, but this would be a different animal if he were to face the Suns without his two stars.

Phoenix's relentlessness could be a bit too much to handle in the opening round. If history repeats itself, what they ended up winning with could be what they win with again in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

No. 6 seed would give the Suns time

Throughout the current road trip, both Brooks and Mark Williams returned, rounding up the starting five. Both players are a crucial part of that rotation, and have been respective X-factors throughout the year.

It feels, though, that the Suns have been banged up with injuries and haven't had much cohesion on the basketball court. This isn't saying there is a chemistry issue because the players disagree, but there hasn't been enough time to play together.

As of March 31, the trio of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Brooks has only played 41 minutes together. Although there have been eye-catching moments of what could be, the sample size is too small.

Having ample time to figure out each player's feel, rhythm, and how to play off one another is key. It might not be a live-game scenario, but times even in practice can build that continuity.

The 2026 NBA playoffs begin on April 18. If they're unable to secure the No. 6 seed, they'd be in the play-in tournament, which takes place four days before.

With the Suns having a hefty amount of back-to-backs, the extra rest is a precious commodity to them. Doing everything they can to get that playoff spot locked and avoid the play-in tournament is a must.

Health is wealth, and Phoenix will have plenty of it if they have time on its side. That alone could be the golden ticket for a surprising, yet not surprising, deep playoff push.