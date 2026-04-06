When it is all said and done, unless he requests or permits a trade, Jose Ramirez will have spent 23 years playing for the same MLB organization. The superstar third baseman has worn multiple hats during his tenure with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians. He has been a franchise cornerstone, company man, perennial MVP contender and beloved member of the community, and after Monday night, he will be the team's ultimate iron man.

When the Guardians face the Kansas City Royals in Progressive Field, Ramirez will play his 1,620th game. In Cleveland's 125-year existence as an MLB ballclub, nobody has logged more for the squad. When the future Hall of Famer takes his usual spot at the hot corner in the first inning, he will break his tie with infielder Terry Turner. The home crowd will surely pour out their love and gratitude.

Those feelings are reciprocal. “Of all the records, I feel that one is most important because it kind of resembles what I wanted to do with this team,” Ramirez said, per the Guards' X account. “I think that was my ultimate goal: to be able to play as long as I could here and be able to be part of those records.”

Ramirez could be making more money on a team that has a much easier path to a World Series championship, but the six-time Silver Slugger signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension because he loves representing this franchise and city.

The Dominican Republic native is obviously aware of owner Paul Dolan's conservative spending habits — organization currently has a sub-$90 million payroll. He understands the burden he carries as the Guardians' only true top-tier position player. None of it has deterred him. Jose Ramirez proudly puts on his uniform, for he recognizes the significance of leading this small-market club.

The 33-year-old serves as Cleveland's primary source of hope amid the team's 77-season championship drought. He takes that responsibility quite seriously, as is illustrated in the record books.

In addition to the most games played title, Ramirez is also Cleveland's all-time leader in plate appearances (6,801) and extra-base hits (729). He should eventually rank first in home runs, RBIs, runs scored and doubles. Expect a thunderous ovation when No. 11 is introduced on Monday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET.