Koa Peat and the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats are on Cloud Nine after taking down the No. 5 Houston Cougars 79-74 in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday night.

Peat is going through the freshman campaign of his collegiate career, making impressive showings to the Wildcats' benefit. He delivered on one of the biggest stages of the season, putting up 21 points and six rebounds on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

Peat reflected on the win after the game on the ESPN broadcast. He credited his teammates for helping him get in the best spots, allowing him to put up the performance he needed to get them the conference title.

“Just my teammates, you know, they put me in great spots to score, and I'm just doing that for whatever the team needs to do to win. And I'm just proud of the guys. We work for this and we deserve this,” Peat said.

“It's the next man up mentality. It's not gonna be my night every night, it's not gonna be Brayden's night every night and it's not gonna be Jaden's night every night; but it's gonna be someone's night every night. Brayden had a good night too, so he needs to be talked about as well.”

How Koa Peat, Arizona played against Houston

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Koa Peat and No. 2 Arizona dominated the Big 12 in both the regular season and the tournament. Their win over national contenders Houston marks another example of their remarkable talent.

Four players scored in double-digits for Arizona in the win, including Peat. Brayden Burries delivered a strong showing with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds. Jaden Bradley came next with 13 points and five rebounds, while Ivan Kharchenkov provided 12 points and seven rebounds.

Arizona improved to a 32-2 overall record on the season, having gone 16-2 in its Big 12 matchups. They secured the top seed and the regular-season title, proving their worth as the victorious tournament champions.

The No. 2 Wildcats will now look forward to their path in the NCAA Tournament. They see their bracket on Sunday, garnering firm projections as a No. 1 seed going into Selection Sunday.