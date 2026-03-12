Alec Pierce is not going anywhere. He recently signed a four-year, $116 million contract to remain with the Indianapolis Colts despite the possibility of getting a bigger bag with other teams interested in acquiring him.

Pierce admitted that he explored free agency, but he said re-signing with the Colts was an easy choice, especially with Daniel Jones also returning.

Enticing the 25-year-old wide receiver was one of the main priorities of the Colts this offseason. Things also got a bit, um, saucy?

“Should I lock Alec Pierce in my basement and force him to sign the contract papers?” said Sauce Gardner on X last week.

After getting his new contract, Pierce was asked about Gardner's joke, and the former Cincinnati standout had the perfect response.

“I've been in there (basement) for the past two or three weeks. He has a golf simulator, so I've been working on the game a little bit, but other than that, it's good to see some sunlight,” quipped Pierce.

Just to be perfectly clear: Gardner did not hold Pierce hostage in his basement.

Or did he?

The Colts had a strong start last season but faltered towards the end, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Still, Pierce, who was linked to the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots, remained optimistic that they could build something special in Indianapolis.

“I believe in what we have going on here. I believe in our team. I believe in the players we have in place,” said Pierce in a report from FOX59's Mike Chappell.

“I know we didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish, but I think I’m able to look back on that and look at how we were playing and know we can be the best team in the NFL.’’

Clearly, his confidence is not in the basement.