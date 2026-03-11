After two seasons at Michigan, Dusty May is having his first assistant coach poached. One of May's top assistants, Justin Joyner, will leave Ann Arbor at the end of the 2025-2026 college basketball season to become the new head coach at Oregon State.

The Beavers have been interested in Joyner for a while and are now expected to officially hire him soon, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Joyner will replace Wayne Tinkle, whom the program announced it would fire at the end of the season in February.

Joyner is currently in his second season with Michigan, having joined the team in 2024 as part of May's inaugural staff. May hired him after the 38-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his coaching career under Randy Bennett at Saint Mary's. Joyner spent his final two years with the Gauchos as Bennett's associate head coach.

This is a developing story.