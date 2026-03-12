Zion Williamson has battled late injuries and once heard NBA trade chatter. But the New Orleans Pelicans big trended for another reason Wednesday: Through an astonishing windmill dunk on the Toronto Raptors.

Williamson sprinted down the court on the fastbreak and was all alone accelerating to the hoop. The former top overall NBA Draft pick didn't settle for the layup. He instead threw it down in epic, rim-rattling fashion.

ZION WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/8h4hLFbiDT — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 12, 2026

Williamson set the social media website X, formerly Twitter, ablaze with his jam.

“Getting flashbacks to his days at Duke,” was what Rotowire posted on the site.

One fan started manifesting seeing Williamson enter the 2027 NBA Slam Dunk competition. Another fan commented on how Williamson caused an earthquake in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram raves about Pelicans' Zion Williamson

One more man reacted to Williamson's big night: Brandon Ingram of the Raptors.

Except the fellow ex-Duke Blue Devil shared nothing but high praise for Williamson.

“It was good talking to him because we were together for a while and we wanted to build something that would lead to a championship,” Ingram shared via Will Guillory of The Athletic. “Just to catch up with him and see where he is in his career. I'm happy for him that he's healthy and he's on the basketball floor doing what he loves.”

The NBA world often sees an injury-battered superstar. He even sustained an early March ailment that snapped his 35-game playing streak with the Pelicans.

But Ingram doesn't see an injury ravaged player.

“He's a generational talent. Nobody can do what Zion does on the basketball floor,” Ingram said.

Williamson suffered an ankle injury to start the month. But that ankle looked like an afterthought on the windmill throwdown.