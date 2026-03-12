You could practically hear the funeral bells tolling as the Baltimore Ravens attempted to pry “Mad Maxx” away from the desert, but the Undertaker had other plans. In a plot twist straight out of a WWE script, Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is staying put.

After a blockbuster trade sending Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round picks fell through due to a failed physical, the three-time Pro Bowler took to social media to shut down any lingering rumors. Crosby posted a GIF of WWE legend The Undertaker rising from a casket, accompanied by a caption that sent Raider Nation into a frenzy: “Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t.”

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

The trade collapse sent shockwaves through the league on Wednesday. Baltimore reportedly backed out after reviewing Crosby’s medicals following his January meniscus surgery. While Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted he was “gutted” by the reversal, the Raiders are likely breathing a massive sigh of relief.

Despite battling through knee issues for much of the 2025 season, the 28-year-old defensive end remained the heartbeat of the Silver and Black. According to the ESPN Box Score, Crosby anchored a defense that capped off the year with a gritty 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 4. He finished his shortened 2025 campaign with 10 sacks, 73 total tackles, and a career-high 28 tackles for loss.

The drama didn't stop with Crosby’s post. Just hours after the trade died, the Ravens pivoted and signed former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Meanwhile, the Raiders’ front office has been busy surrounding Crosby with new talent, recently adding Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and edge rusher Kwity Paye.

With Crosby’s “resurrection” in Las Vegas official, the Raiders keep the cornerstone of their franchise as they head into a pivotal 2026 season.