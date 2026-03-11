It was another disappointing season for Syracuse Basketball, which has led to former program stars, such as Carmelo Anthony, ripping the team. They were eliminated in the first round of the ACC Tournament by SMU, 86-69.

Now, Syracuse has decided to make a move at head coach, removing Jim Boeheim's successor from the role, according to Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.

An announcement on the firing of Adrian Autry is expected today after another failure of a season. Autry replaced Hall of Fame coach Boeheim for the 2023-24 season, after being an assistant for Syracuse from 2011-12 through 2022-23.

In his first season, there was some promise. Syracuse finished 20-12 and 11-9 in ACC play, which was tied for fifth in the regular season. The Orange missed the NCAA tournament, though. The next two seasons saw regression. In 2024-25, the team was just 14-19 and finished in 14th in the ACC. This past year, Syracuse was 15-17 and once again finished 14th in the conference, being bounced in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Autry played for Boehim in the early 1990's. He played in 121 games, scoring 1538 points with 631 assists in his time with the Orange. He also played in the NCAA tournament three times.

Boeheim turned Syracuse into a national powerhouse. Before his arrival as the head coach in 1976, Syracuse had played in the NCAA tournament just twice. Boeheim led them to the tournament 39 times, with 24 Sweet Sixteen appearances, six Final Fours, three National Championship appearances, and one title. They have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2020-2021.

Now, Syracuse will begin the search for a new head coach.