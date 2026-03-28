Arkansas can head into the offseason knowing that it lost to what might be the best team in the country. The Razorbacks won their first SEC Tournament championship since 2000 and watched dynamic guard Darius Acuff Jr. solidify himself as a program great in his freshman campaign. They reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year after posting a sub.-500 record in 2023-24. There are reasons to feel good about Arkansas basketball going into next season.

There are also reasons to worry about the Razorbacks' ceiling, however, and they showed up in Thursday night's 109-88 blowout loss versus top-seeded Arizona. The Wildcats are a nightmare opponent for most and may very well be cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, but with a healthy supply of talent and an all-time great college coach in John Calipari, Arkansas should have mounted a more competitive effort in San Jose, California's SAP Center.

The outcome was never in doubt, as Arizona exploited a porous defense and delivered a truly mind-boggling offensive exhibition. The Razorbacks entered March as one of the most exciting attractions in the sport, but they lacked the discipline to contend for a national championship. Now that fans have had a day to process the Sweet Sixteen shellacking that Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats dished out, it seems like a good time to tie a bow on this season-ending defeat.

We're going to focus on the members of Arkansas basketball who were particularly off their game on Thursday, and in doing so, we will all hopefully have a clearer idea of what needs to change in order to boost the conference champs to the Final Four.

John Calipari's inability to instill defensive discipline in Arkansas was extremely costly

When the Razorbacks found themselves in a shootout with High Point in the Round of 32, it should have been apparent that they did not have the defensive skills or foundation to vie for a title. This was not a new issue, of course. Despite doing an impressive job of guarding the 3-point line (31.8 percent), Arkansas allowed opponents to score 81.0 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, both of which ranked 14th in the SEC.

Arizona frequented the low-post area more than a hapless cowboy visits an Old West saloon, scoring 60 points in the paint. The Big 12 regular season and conference champions shot 64 percent from the floor and posted their highest point total of the year while taking just five 3-pointers. Yes, the Wildcats shot 39 free throws, but no matter which you slice it, Arkansas' defense was inexcusably poor.

Calipari should have had his players more prepared for NCAA Tournament basketball. I am perfectly aware that Arizona is a top-notch squad. Even at their best, the Razorbacks may not have been able to slay that dragon. Though, it is hard to say if they were well-equipped to vanquish anyone at this stage of the competition.

Darius Acuff Jr. is a superb talent, but his offensive mastery (game-high 28 points) was not enough to overcome his defensive shortcomings, or those of the entire team. The burden is on Hall of Famer John Calipari to infuse balance. He failed to do that for most of this campaign, and especially so in the Sweet Sixteen.

The men on the court have to execute, however.

Arkansas basketball needed more from Trevon Brazile in this one

The 6-foot-10 redshirt senior brought valuable experience to this freshmen-led program, but he floundered against the Cats. Trevon Brazile, who briefly exited last Saturday's win over High Point after absorbing contact to his shoulder/collarbone area, scored only seven points on 3-of-7 shooting. He was ice cold from 3-point range (1-of-7) and could not contain Arizona's frontcourt on the other end of the floor.

When his poise was needed most, Brazile posted a lackluster performance. He has still achieved plenty in Fayetteville since transferring out of Missouri in 2022, serving as a linchpin during Arkansas' transition from Eric Musselman to John Calipari. The 23-year-old deserves some love from the fans, but he staggered in the Sweet Sixteen.

Given the time he has spent at this school, Trevon Brazile will probably take this loss as hard as anyone. He is not the only seasoned big man to end his Razorbacks run on a disappointing note.

Nick Pringle struggled in return from injury

With Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas comprising an imposing duo in the Wildcats' frontcourt, Arkansas basketball desperately required someone with size who could help set the tone. Nick Pringle aimed to do exactly that after returning from a hamstring injury. While his toughness was evident, the Wofford, Alabama, and South Carolina transfer could not sustain momentum in this NCAA Tournament clash.

I cannot dismiss the six points Pringle scored on perfect 3-of-3 shooting, but more than offense, what the Razorbacks needed from him most was sound defense and rebounding. He committed five fouls in 18 minutes of play and pulled down just one board. There were healthier members of this squad that carried more responsibilities in the contest, but Pringle occupied a key role for Arkansas. And unfortunately, he did not get the job done.

The 2026-27 Razorbacks will try to build on what Calipari, Brazile and Pringle have done for the program and play a more well-rounded brand of hoops next March.