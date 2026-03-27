It's hard to be in a better situation than Jon Scheyer is with the Duke Blue Devils. He played four years of college basketball with Duke from 2006 to 2010, averaging 18.2 points per game in his senior season. Scheyer wasn't able to parlay his time at Duke into an NBA career. Still, after a couple of years split between the D-League and Europe, he began a coaching career that turned out to be much more rewarding, which is about to lead to a Sweet 16 matchup for his alma mater against Rick Pitino and St. John's.

"Here you are in the Sweet 16, coaching Duke, what a blessing that is" 🙌 Jon Scheyer talks about what it means to be the head coach at his alma mater 🗣️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xi2ZXQpf76 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

Scheyer has never known anything other than Duke during his coaching career. After ending his playing career, Mike Krzyzewski added Scheyer as a special assistant. After a year as a special assistant, the Blue Devils promoted him to a full-time assistant coach. At the end of the 2018 season, Coach K made him a co-associate head coach, putting him next in line to succeed him.

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It didn't take long for Scheyer to make an impact when he took over the head coaching job in 2022, as he had the top recruiting class in the nation. Duke lost in the Round of 32, but the team has only been getting better under Jon Scheyer, making the Elite Eight the following season and then the Final Four in 2025.

Duke had a great regular season this year, with just two losses, and is looking to take an extra step forward from last season's semi-final loss. First, they'll have to go through the legendary Pitino to get there.