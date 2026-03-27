San Diego State will lose its longest-tenured player to the 2026 college basketball transfer portal. After four years with the Aztecs, guard Miles Byrd confirmed his intention to seek a new program.

Byrd will play his fifth year with a new program, confirming his decision to enter the portal once it opens on April 7, On3 Sports' Joe Tipton reported. He hits the portal for the first time in his career with one year of eligibility remaining.

Byrd bid adieu to the program with a heartfelt statement on social media.

“After four unforgettable years, I want to thank San Diego State for everything it's given me — on and off the court,” Byrd wrote. “The memories, the battles, the brotherhood and the growth will always mean more than words can fully capture. Wearing that #21 jersey and representing not only the school but the whole city of San Diego has been a true blessing.

“With that being said, I've decided to enter the next chapter of my journey and will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student. This wasn't an easy decision, but I'm excited for what's ahead and the opportunity to keep chasing my goals.”

Byrd hits the market after winning the 2026 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award. He ended his redshirt junior campaign with 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Byrd is the 15th-highest-rated defensive player in college basketball, according to EvanMiya, and the third-highest-rated perimeter defender.

Byrd entered the 2025-2026 college basketball season as the final remaining member of San Diego State's 2023 National Championship runner-up team. He only appeared in four games that season, making him eligible for a redshirt season to preserve eligibility.

Byrd will become one of the top transfers in the 2026 offseason, with whom many championship teams will be in contact in the coming weeks.