The Arizona Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes have a unique connection in the NCAA Tournament this year, but only if they both reach the Final 4. With both programs having already advanced to the Elite 8, this one crazy stat could come to fruition soon.

Come Saturday, Arizona will be competing for its first trip to the Final 4 since 2001, when Lute Olson was the head coach. Additionally, Iowa will also be competing for its first trip to the Final 4 since 1980, when Lute Olson was the head coach, according to Scott Terrell.

“On Saturday, Arizona will be playing for its first trip to the Final Four since 2001 under Lute Olson. The same day, Iowa will be playing for its first trip to the Final Four since 1980, when it was coached by Lute Olson.”

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Olson, who passed away in August of 2020 at 85 years old, coached Iowa from 1974 to 1983. He left the program to take on the Wildcats' job, where he coached from 1983 to 2007. The Final 4 was the furthest Olsen ever went with Iowa, while Arizona played in the national championship in 2001, losing 82-72 to the Duke Blue Devils.

For this wild stat to come to fruition, Arizona will have to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite 8. The Boilermakers are coming off a huge 79-77 Sweet 16 win over the Texas Longhorns. Meanwhile, Iowa will have to beat out the Illinois Fighting Illini, who achieved a big 65-55 victory over the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16.

Both of those games are scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Iowa-Illinois will tip off first at 6:09 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, Arizona-Purdue will tip off at 8:49 p.m. EST.