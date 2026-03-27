The Purdue basketball team hit a buzzer-beater at the end of their 79-77 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 that will make any fan happy for senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. As the buzzer-beater by Kaufman-Renn for the Purdue basketball team was clutch in advancing the program to the Elite Eight, the reactions coming out of the game, especially from Oscar Cluff, were priceless.

With the game tied at 77 a piece with seconds left on the clock, Braden Smith would get the ball and develop a play that had him take a shot for the game-winner. Though he missed the shot, Kaufman-Renn would rise above the defender for the rebound and put-in that was the go-ahead bucket and eventually the game-winner, leading to Kluff's NSFW reaction.

“Oh, it was awesome. He saved my a** big time. But yeah, it was awesome, he's such a good player,” Cluff said after recording 11 points and six rebounds, according to Anthony Calhoun.

“He saved my a*** big time!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oscar Cluff in awe of Trey Kaufman-Renn game winner in the final second vs. Texas. @WISHNews8 @BoilerBall #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/zka4XMBkko — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) March 27, 2026

Winners make winning plays. Next stop ➡️ The Elite Eight pic.twitter.com/lU3rtrvwY2 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 27, 2026

Purdue basketball's Matt Painter speaks about the game-winning play

After the Purdue basketball team's stunning win over the Longhorns, Kaufman-Renn would have a great game besides the put-back basket, as he recorded 20 points on eight of 10 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds. Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter spoke about the play, starting with Smith's shot.

“We got a good shot there at the end,” Painter said, according to USA Today. “Braden, I thought he executed well, made the right read, and took the right shot. And perfect timing.”

“[Kaufman-Renn] was around the basketball, and it's one of those things that happened, as coaches, you want to fill your defense, and you want the best defenders out there,” Painter continued. “Sometimes your best offense is a missed shot in those situations. You see it happen a lot, but we've also seen it where you do that, and then guys make shots. You feel like it doesn't matter as a coach either way.”

Purdue now looks to take that momentum into the Elite Eight, where the Boilermakers will take on the formidable Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.