Thursday night was one of the best examples of why March Madness is so great. Two games on at the same time, and both of them delivered to the final seconds. Iowa took down Nebraska to advance to the Elite Eight, while Purdue ended up advancing thanks to a game-winning tip-in from Trey Kaufman-Renn. Purdue beat a very good Texas squad that played well throughout the tournament.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter spoke very highly of his star player postgame.

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter on what it's like to see a moment pay off for someone like Trey Kaufman-Renn on the game winner "He has to process information before everything gets set. Some guys are low maintenance, he's no maintenance. He wants to get his degree, be successful… pic.twitter.com/GSYJTREcr0 — Thomas Dunn (@Thomasdunn24) March 27, 2026

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“He has to process information before everything gets set. Some guys are low maintenance, he's no maintenance. He wants to get his degree, be successful, and go to the NBA. That's about it, they make your job easy and spoil you.”

Matt Painter is one of the Big Ten's all-time great coaches. Year in and year out, you know that Purdue is going to be a Top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a real shot of winning it all. They almost won it a few years back but lost to a very good UConn squad. Kaufman-Renn was on that Boilermakers squad two seasons ago and has turned into an even better player over the years. His physically just proved to be very valuable as he set himself up for the game-winning tip-in.

Purdue will now battle with No. 1 Arizona on Saturday for the Elite Eight. The winner advances to the Final Four, and there is a good chance that the winner of this game ends up hoisting the trophy when it is all said and done.