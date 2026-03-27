Kelvin Sampson's first National Championship will have to wait, as yet another promising Houston basketball season ended early in March Madness at the hands of Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Unlike in previous years, the Cougars did not just fall short; they were thoroughly beaten at their own game. Illinois practically led the game from buzzer to buzzer, going up by as much as 18 points en route to a 65-55 win to head to its second Elite Eight in the last three seasons.

Houston is no stranger to March Madness disappointments, but the 2025-2026 college basketball season was supposed to be different. Sampson returned three starters from his 2025 runner-up team while adding an elite incoming freshman class that included three top-25 recruits. To make the situation better, the Cougars got the chance to play in their own backyard in the Sweet Sixteen, facing Illinois in an arena quite literally down the road from their campus.

But even with everything lining up, the season ends with more heartbreak. Houston is now forced to regroup much sooner than most anticipated, and it only has itself to blame.

Kelvin Sampson

After coming up one possession short of a national title in 2025, Kelvin Sampson did everything right to put Houston in a position to succeed. Some outcomes are just not in the cards, and a college basketball championship continues to evade Sampson in the most frustrating way imaginable.

Houston simply did not have it going against Illinois, but Sampson appeared to be more lost than anyone on the court. Brad Underwood and the Illini had his team beat from the jump, and Sampson did not seem to be ready to adjust.

The Cougars had two players in rhythm all game, including just one in the first half — Emanuel Sharp. The veteran sharpshooter hit two of his first three three-point attempts, but for some reason, Houston never went back to him until it was too late. Sampson instead kept trying to get Kingston Flemings going against a defense that repeatedly blitzed and pinched him on every drive to the basket.

Houston is always at its best when Flemings gets going, but Sampson's inability to recognize that his most experienced player had the hot hand contributed to everything spiraling out of control. Even if Sharp is not a ball-dominant scorer, Illinois' defense has been susceptible to three-point shooting all season, and the Cougars generated positive offense almost every time they played through him curling off screens.

By the time Houston started getting something going with Sharp and Chase McCarty from the outside, it was already too late.

Joseph Tugler

Aside from game-planning against Keaton Wagler, everyone knows that beating Illinois requires matching up with its size in the paint. With all but one of their rotational players 6-foot-6 or taller, the Illini are the tallest team in the country, requiring each of Houston's physical frontcourt players to be at their best for all 40 minutes.

Joseph Tugler must have missed the memo.

Tugler left it all on the court — taking a night off is not in his arsenal — but the approach was all off. Houston desperately needed him on the court to compete with Illinois' frontcourt, yet Tugler nearly took himself out of the equation entirely by committing two fouls in the first two minutes. Had the officials not missed Tugler blatantly slapping David Mirkovic in the face, his 25 minutes would have been reduced even further.

Tugler did not challenge the Illini enough when he was on the court either, ending with just six points, four rebounds, five assists and two turnovers. His inefficiency on the glass left Chris Cenac Jr. to fend for himself against Illinois' deep frontcourt rotation, resulting in Houston losing the rebound battle 43-34 and giving up 12 offensive rebounds.

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Houston had a lot go wrong against Illinois, and Tugler's inability to compete in the battle in the trenches tops the list.

Kingston Flemings

It almost feels like a disservice to blame Kingston Flemings for what is likely his final loss in a Houston basketball uniform. The freshman did everything Cougar Nation could have asked of him in his inaugural season of college basketball and is certainly one of the team's biggest positives of its season overall.

Flemings did nothing inherently wrong in his first Sweet Sixteen game; he just had no answers to a tall, smothering Illinois defense. Flemings' only issue is that he was not aggressive enough in a game where Houston desperately needed his offensive prowess to keep it afloat.

Houston has not had an offensive talent like Flemings to turn to in years past, which is why it felt like a luxury to have him on the roster this season. Cougars fans got a glimpse of how effectively he can take over a game when he scored 42 in a loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 24. They needed that version of Flemings when the structure fell apart against Illinois, not the selfless guard they had who scored just 11 points on 10 field goal attempts.

Flemings gave everything he had to Houston in 2025-2026, but he was not in the frame of mind that it needed him to be in the Sweet Sixteen. As bad as the game seemed, Illinois only wound up winning by 10 points. A few more buckets from a more aggressive Flemings could have changed the entire complexity.

Kalifa Sakho

Matching up with Illinois' size requires all hands on deck. Chris Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler shouldered most of the load, but Houston needed reserve center Kalifa Sakho to maintain their level of intensity off the bench.

Tugler was not at his best on Thursday night, but the drop-off when Sakho was on the floor never gave Houston a fighting chance. The Frenchman did not score a point or grab a single rebound in eight minutes, during which he racked up two fouls and committed a turnover.

Sakho has never been a high-volume scorer at either of his four college basketball stops. He brings value as a stout interior defender and physical rebounder, neither of which was present enough against Illinois. Sakho had a few moments in the game, but the Illini otherwise feasted inside whenever Cenac or Tugler sat on the bench.