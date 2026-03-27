The Duke Blue Devils are set to take on the St. John's Red Storm in what should be a thrilling Sweet 16 matchup. Leading up to the contest, the Blue Devils received an official injury update for Caleb Foster, as his status for the game is revealed.

Reports indicate that the junior guard will finally return to action for Duke on Friday night, according to basketball Insider Adam Zagoria. Foster has been out for the past six games after suffering a fractured right foot in the Blue Devils' 76-61 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 7.

“Duke G Caleb Foster will play tonight vs. St. John's, per source,” reported Zagoria. “Foster last played March 7 vs. UNC and has been out with a fractured right foot. Jon Scheyer said yesterday Foster was a game-time decision.”

For now, it remains unclear how many minutes Foster will play on Friday for Duke. Considering he is coming off a fractured foot, Foster's time could be limited on Friday. Regardless, his return is huge for the Blue Devils as the program aims to advance to the Elite 8 for the 26th time since 1960.

Caleb Foster has played 31 games this season, playing an integral role in the back court alongside Cayden Boozer. Foster enters the Sweet 16 matchup against St. John's averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game with a 44.2% field goal percentage and hitting 40.2% of his three-point attempts.

The Duke Blue Devils and St. John's Red Storm tip off at 7:10 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.