March Madness is continuing on. Four more games are played on Friday night after four electric Sweet 16 games on Thursday. Every remaining team is considered a real threat to win the entire thing.

On Thursday, Purdue took down Texas after a tip-in game-winner from Trey Kaufman-Renn, one of the Boilermakers' stars. 9-seed Iowa defeated a hot Nebraska squad that had an incredible regular season. In the later games, Arizona handled Arkansas with ease while Illinois took down Houston in an upset.

Tonight, Duke and St. John's meet for a highly anticipated game, and Alabama and Michigan meet minutes later. In the later slate, Michigan State and UConn face off, and then Tennessee vs. Iowa State finish the night. These are four electric games that you won't want to miss.

Before the second set of games started on Thursday, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had some thoughts about the Hubert Davis and North Carolina situation and mentioned the absence of loyalty in today's era.

Bruce Pearl: "I just hate hearing the words 'Hubert Davis was fired at UNC.' That sentence right there bothers me to my core… That's why I'm sitting here, guys. That's part of the reason why I'm sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore." pic.twitter.com/eHDljsJfTN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

“I just hate hearing the words ‘Hubert Davis was fired at UNC.' That sentence right there bothers me to my core… That's why I'm sitting here, guys. That's part of the reason why I'm sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore.”

Fans started clowning Pearl on social media.

No Bruce. You’re sitting there because you wanted to get your unqualified son a premium coaching job that he didn’t have to work for. Let’s be for real man. — Friends! Countrymen! Romans! (@ThaRomanEmpire) March 27, 2026

Auburn doesn’t have loyalty? 🤦 — Jay G. Tate 🇺🇸 (@JayGTate) March 27, 2026

Why does he make everything about himself every single time he speaks?? https://t.co/QyI9FFQm9P — Andrew (@aterry65) March 27, 2026

Bruce Pearl brought on an entire roster and told them he would be their coach. He then retired after the players were trapped at Auburn. Is this loyalty? https://t.co/7raQx9pQ2M — Bear Bryant’s Burner (@TheBearsBurner) March 27, 2026

Literally only reason he got the job in the first place was loyalty lmao — GO BUCKS (@Rtwenty1A) March 27, 2026

Pearl spent 11 seasons with Auburn after coaching at Milwaukee as well as Tennessee right before Auburn. He made two Final Four runs in 2019 and last year in 2025, and stepped down after the season. His son Steven is now the head coach.