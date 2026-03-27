As the Arizona basketball team dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night, 109-88, the team now prepares for the Purdue Boilermakers in the next round. With the Arizona basketball team advancing to the Elite Eight against Purdue, head coach Tommy Lloyd reveals the message he has for himself and the program.

There's no denying that a win like the Wildcats had over the Razorbacks gives the program a ton of momentum, with the question now being how Lloyd and company carry that over against Purdue. Consequently, Lloyd was asked that very question after the win over Arkansas, saying that the performance on Thursday night is now in the rearview mirror.

“You let it go. You let it go. This game tonight's not going to win us Saturday's game. You go back, and then you start the process over again,” Lloyd said, according to 247 Sports.

Arizona basketball's Tommy Lloyd on preparing for Purdue

Article Continues Below

While the focus is now solely on the Boilermakers for the Arizona basketball team, the process in preparation is a soft restart, as though the win over Arkansas was dominating, the program still has to focus on what's ahead of them.

“You start the basic process of what do we gotta do to beat Purdue, what are their strengths and what our strengths and what are our weaknesses, what are their weaknesses, and you just try to figure it out possession by possession. You don't have hubris, you understand how hard this — you know what I want to say is,” Lloyd said.

“Yeah, I mean that's it,” L'oyd continued. “That's exactly what we're going to do. I'm happy we won. But I'm actually looking forward to getting back to the hotel. Hopefully my grandson's up, give him a little hug, and then we're going to get back to work.”

At any rate, the Wildcats face the Boilermakers on Sunday night for the chance to reach the Final Four, which would be the first time for the Arizona basketball team since 2001.