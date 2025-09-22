When Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl stepped aside on Monday, just weeks before the season started, it cleared the way for his associate head coach to take the reins.

That associate head coach just happens to be his son, Steven Pearl.

Steven joined the Auburn staff in 2014 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, before becoming director of basketball operations in 2015 and an assistant in 2017. Before that, he was a medical sales rep.

Because Steven has had a coaching title for less than a decade and has only ever worked for his dad, fans online have been quick to scream nepotism.

“Bruce Pearl is a selfish SOB,” wrote one Michigan fan. “Retiring so soon before the season starts so Auburn can’t do a true coaching search and your son can take over as HC. Nepotism.”

“Pearl's son is a 38 year old who worked as a medical sales rep for years until he took up coaching in 2017,” another fan added. “Only ever coached under his dad. I'm sure it's the best hire for Auburn.”

A Kansas fan jumped in to express his gratitude that the Tigers are not on the Jayhawks' schedule.

“Secretly glad that Kansas and Auburn never schedule each other cause it'd be so Kansas for Bill Self to lose to a Bruce Pearl nepo baby,” they wrote.

The Auburn administration showed real trust in the younger Pearl, not just giving him the interim tag, but giving him a five-year contract.

“I mean no other program in country is chomping at the bit to hire Steven freakin’ Pearl… so they had zero competition,” another fan pointed out. “Could have named him interim but instead locked themselves into a FIVE year deal… it’s idiotic. Even if by some miracle it works out 🤣”

Auburn administration shows its faith in Steven Pearl

Some fans may be surprised to learn that, according to athletic director John Cohen, Steven wasn't just the easy candidate to hire — he earned the job.

“When I came to Auburn three years ago, Coach Bruce Pearl made it clear to me that he was nearing the end of his coaching days. It was obvious to me – even then – that we needed to create an internal national search to prepare for the time when Coach Pearl would be stepping down,” Cohen said in a release.

“Throughout our detailed process, it became obvious to me and our staff that Steven Pearl was clearly the best fit for Auburn. His expertise in coaching defense, his skills as an evaluator, recruiter, teacher and motivator, and his relationships with our student-athletes and staff were paramount.”

Auburn will open the regular season on November 3 against Bethune-Cookman.