Recently, the Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows when head coach Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur Sanders the team's starting quarterback for this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. This comes a week after Sanders' first career NFL start, in which he threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Recently, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who has been known as sports media's most prominent prisoner of the moment, took to LGND TLK with an unbelievable statement about Sanders' standing in the sports world, and society as a whole for that matter.

“Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful Black man since 2009. You know what happened in 2009? That’s when President Obama got elected in office. He’s the most powerful Black man since 2009,” said Perkins.

“When Shedeur Sanders is on the field, that is the only time that I see Black people come together as one, drop all the swords. It’s no Black people beefing on nothing across. Everybody roots for Shedeur Sanders,” he added.

While some would vehemently disagree with Perkins' take, and there's no real way to prove it true or false, there's no denying that Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has certainly generated his fair share of headlines in his relatively short amount of time in the spotlight, dating back to his days as a star at the college football level.

If Sanders can continue helping the Browns pile up some wins in the latter half of this season, he'll only to continue to legitimize the buzz that has surrounded him due to his last name.

In any case, the Browns and 49ers are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland in what will be Sanders' second career start.